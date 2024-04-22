Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Sheldrick, 35, of Taylors Field, Midhurst: Two-year stalking protection order granted after complaint that he carried out acts associated with stalking.

Arran Cole, 33, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Seven six-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting stealing drinks worth £25 from Sainsbury's Chichester, on February 6, 2024; stealing vodka worth £40 from Marks and Spencer, Portfield Retail Park, on March 12, 2024; stealing food and drink worth £17.70 from Sainsbury's Chichester, on March 13, 2024; stealing drinks worth £27.10 from Marks and Spencer, Portfield Retail Park, on March 14, 2024; stealing drinks worth £26.20 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on March 30, 2024; stealing food worth £5 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 13, 2024; stealing food and drink worth £23.15 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 13, 2024. Seven-day consecutive prison sentence after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 7, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 27, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on February 5 and 16, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a seven-day prison sentence for stealing wine worth £14.50 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on September 20, 2023, and six seven-day concurrent prison sentences for stealing wine worth £20.70 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on or about September 18, 2023; stealing olives worth £3 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on or about September 18, 2023; stealing wine worth £20.70 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on or about September 19, 2023; stealing wine and water worth £12 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on or about September 19, 2023; and two charges of stealing wine worth £27 from Waitrose, Fontwell, on September 26 and 27, 2023. Jailed for seven days to run consecutively after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on February 5 and 16, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Strawn, 53, of Bridgefield Close, Midhurst: Fined £576 and must pay £85 costs, £230 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a small crafting pocket knife at Worthing Custody Centre without good reason on February 10, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dan Rehill, 36, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on March 6, 2024.

Lucien Marmol, 43, of Johnson Way, Ford: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on March 9, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Dominic Halton, 33, of Barton Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at The Pier, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on March 13, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence at The Pier, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on March 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Nolan, 32, of Poling Street, Poling: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing 235g of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply multiple people in Arundel on May 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Mihai-Constantin Rudaru, 32, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the B2145 Selsey, opposite Ferry Farm House, on December 20, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 10 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Connor Hughes, 25, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester: Fined £128 and must pay £85 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 3.5g of cannabis and cannabis resin in Bath Road, Bournemouth, on June 30, 2023.

Benjamin Graver, 47, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £142.55 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £6.75 from Co-op, East Street, Chichester, on March 17, 2024; stealing food and drink worth £135.80 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on December 22, 2023; resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Chichester on December 22, 2023; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 6, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Graver, 47, of Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting criminal damage to a shop door window at Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on December 22, 2023; and failing to surrender to custody at Crawley Magistrates' Court on April 1, 2024.

Mark Archer, 50, of Ferndown Gardens, Felpham: Fined £233 and must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 4, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.