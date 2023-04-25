​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 13 to 21, 2023.

Clive Mayhew, 62, c/o Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022, by being drunk or in a state of drunkenness in a public place in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on April 12, 2023.

Judith Williams, 56, of Lucking Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £202 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Shoreham Road, Small Dole, on August 21, 2022. The driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebeccah Briggs, 48, of New Place Road, Pulborough: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lower Street, Pulborough, at Alpha Cottages on June 21, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.