Sean Scammell, 55, of The Hornet, Chichester: Fined £153 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Belle Hill, Bexhill, on May 11, 2023. Fined £76 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Belle Hill, Bexhill, on August 24, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Carlo Imbriolo, 38, of Dales Road, Fontwell: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on February 14, 2023. His driving record was endrosed with three points.

Rafal Kotek, 45, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on June 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 16, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Laura Smith, 46, c/o Rich House, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on April 28, 2023; and resisting a person assisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 17, 2023. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on May 17, 2023, no separate penalty.

Michael Anthony, 35, of Walter House, Drover's Lane, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting stealing a wallet worth £150 in CeX, Chichester, on November 14, 2023. Must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Clare Crutchley, 43, of Elm Dale, Elm Grove South, Barnham: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on March 16, 2024. Must pay £40 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

George Warner, 37, of Barnfield Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on March 24, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Grant Hillier, 32, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £50 and given a restraining order, banning him from Morrisons, Bognor Regis, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on December 16, 2023.