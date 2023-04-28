​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 24 to 25, 2023.

Cameron Baldie, 35, of Cranham Avenue, Billingshurst: Fined £184 and must pay £73 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance on the A29 Stane Street, Pulborough, on September 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Varanda Caldeira, 26, of Kingsway, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Selsey Road, Chichester, on September 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Couling, 78, of Norton Lane, Norton: Fined £293 and must pay £117 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 17, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Carole Jones, 83, of Pinewood Way, Midhurst: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 17, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Longland, 35, of Haresfoot Close, Funtington: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the B2146 Chichester on September 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Brett Morgan, 33, of St Georges Walk, Eastergate: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Brian Paul, 74, of Pilgrims Way, Pagham: Fined £52 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without due care and attention in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Morgan, 33, of Hicks House, Hunston Road, Chichester: Community order with 100-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mile Oak Road, Portslade, on January 29, 2023; and failing to stop after a road accident in Mile Oak Road, Portslade, in which damage was caused to a garden fence and greenhouse on January 29, 2023. He admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 20, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 6 and 13, 2023. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with under the new community order for the original offence of sending a voice message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Chichester on July 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance, no separate penalties.