​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 25 to May 2, 2023.

David Mcintosh, 34, of The Alders, Billingshurst: Fined £167 and must pay £266 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on July 24, 2022. Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with a total of nine points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Tomasz Listing, 47, of Stroud Green Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £132 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light at the Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing, on October 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jamie Young, 45, of Hawthorn Close, West Wittering: Fined £346 and must pay £138 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (237ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on December 4, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Robert Sheppard, 41, of Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis: Jailed for nine months after admitting having a large fixed blade knife at The Green, Swanfield Estate, Chichester, without good reason on March 10, 2023. Jailed for two months to run consecutively after admitting stealing a loaded trolley full of items belonging to Tesco Extra in Chichester on March 8, 2023. Jailed for nine months to run concurrently after being found guilty of having a large meat cleaver at The Green, Swanfield Estate, Chichester, without good reason on March 10, 2023. Jailed for three months to run concurrently after being found guilty of assault in Chichester on March 8, 2023. Jailed for two months to run concurrently after admitting stealing clothing worth £604 from Sports Direct, Chichester, on March 6, 2023.

Ben Wilkinson, 22, of Elizabeth Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £540 after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on July 31, 2022. Must pay £400 costs, £216 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Rossanna Connor, 32, of Fellow Gardens, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on February 9, 2022.

Rolandas Vesulas, 48, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £25 after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 28, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 26 and December 3, 2022.

Kara McIver, 32, of Parnell Close, Westhampnett: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing 23 items selected from around the store, items recovered by the store consisted of make-up and general welfare and hygiene products worth £263.98, at Boots, High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 30, 2022.

David Breach, 65, of Arun Road, Billingshurst: Fined £276 after admitting driving without insurance on the A29 Stane Street, Billingshurst, on December 17, 2022. Must pay £110 costs, £110 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with eight points. Also admitted driving on the A29 near Billy's on the Road Cafe, A29 Billingshurst, after his licence was revoked on November 6, 2009, no separate penalty.

Tekin Arayan, 31, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £415 after admitting drug-driving (no less than 85ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on January 30. 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £116 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kenneth Lowndes, 71, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a three-year conditional discharge made by Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 9, 2022. Given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, taking a Nissan Micra without the consent of the owner, and before it was recovered damage was caused to the vehicle; and driving while disqualified in Madgewick Lane, Chichester, on February 9, 2023. Must pay £400 compensation and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Clinton Holley, 43, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chapel Street, Chichester, on April 13, 2023.

Sonny Collins, 19, of Northfield, West Wittering: Fined £120 after admitting drink- driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barnfield Drive, Chichester, on April 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.