​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 3 to 12, 2023.

Gino Iebba, 48, of Brookland Way, Coldwaltham: Fined £170 and must pay £68 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury Hill on August 27, 2022.

Poppy Richardson, 18, of London Road, Pulborough: Fined £106 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without due care and attention in Harbolets Road, Pulborough, on December 3, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stuart Snow, 55, of Ellasdale Lodge, Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £352 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A23 Handcross on November 22, 2022, and fined £220 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ainars Stambergs, 33, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 25, 2022 and fined £40 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Aleksandar Stefanov, 19, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £300 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, on December 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jolyon Pritchard, 70, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Halnaker on March 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ashley Martin, 41, c/o Worthing Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for a total of 16 weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating in South Street, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Chichester on June 7, 2022; damaging a window at Manuka Wholefoods, Chichester, on July 6, 2022; causing £1,186 damage to the window of Sweaty Betty, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; damaging a window at Sims Williams, Chichester, on July 15, 2022; causing £300 damage by smashing the glass windscreen of a Stagecoach bus in Chichester on December 2, 2021; causing £292 damage by smashing the passenger side window of a Stagecoach bus in Chichester on December 2, 2021; stealing meat worth £67.73 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 28, 2022; four charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 9, 2020, by begging, in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on September 20, 2022, in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 11, 2022, and in London Road, Bognor Regis, on October 17, 2022, and by remaining outside a shop doorway during hours of business after being asked to leave, preventing access and littering at Sweaty Betty, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; and two charges of failing to surrender to custody, at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 26 and August 2, 2022.

David Moorcroft, 52, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 210 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault, racially aggravated, in West Drayton on May 13, 2022. Must pay £150 compensation, £95 victim surcharge.