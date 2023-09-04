BREAKING
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 18 to 27, 2023

​​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 18 to 27, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST

​Geoffrey Furzer, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Christopher Lockyear, of Flatt road, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £60 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Adam Maddox, of Ursula Avenue, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Most Popular
Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court

Danielle Smedley, 42, of Downland Court, Somerstown, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £66.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stephen Humphrey, 63, of Newhouse Lane, East Dean: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Panteley Panteleev, 58, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Radoslaw Kaminski, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Dominic Jones, 36, Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Halit Kemal, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tomasz Chmielewski, 45, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Connor Tapp, 21, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Barbara Debska, 55, of The Paddock, South Bersted: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Georgi Kostov, 19, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £180 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gethin Griffiths, 46, of Oakwood Close, Midhurst: Fined £431 and must pay £90 costs, £345 victim surcharge, for using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm. Fined £431 and driving record endorsed with three points, for using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm.