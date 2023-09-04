HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 18 to 27, 2023
Geoffrey Furzer, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Christopher Lockyear, of Flatt road, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £60 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Adam Maddox, of Ursula Avenue, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Danielle Smedley, 42, of Downland Court, Somerstown, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £66.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Stephen Humphrey, 63, of Newhouse Lane, East Dean: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Panteley Panteleev, 58, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Radoslaw Kaminski, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Dominic Jones, 36, Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Halit Kemal, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Tomasz Chmielewski, 45, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Connor Tapp, 21, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Barbara Debska, 55, of The Paddock, South Bersted: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Georgi Kostov, 19, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £180 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Gethin Griffiths, 46, of Oakwood Close, Midhurst: Fined £431 and must pay £90 costs, £345 victim surcharge, for using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm. Fined £431 and driving record endorsed with three points, for using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm.