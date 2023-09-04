​​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 18 to 27, 2023.

​Geoffrey Furzer, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £220 and must pay £26.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Christopher Lockyear, of Flatt road, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £60 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Adam Maddox, of Ursula Avenue, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Danielle Smedley, 42, of Downland Court, Somerstown, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £66.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stephen Humphrey, 63, of Newhouse Lane, East Dean: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Panteley Panteleev, 58, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Radoslaw Kaminski, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Dominic Jones, 36, Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Halit Kemal, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tomasz Chmielewski, 45, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Connor Tapp, 21, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Barbara Debska, 55, of The Paddock, South Bersted: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Georgi Kostov, 19, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £180 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.