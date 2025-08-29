The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from August 18 to 27, 2025.

Hugh Thomas, 61, of Woodlands Lane, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jake Davies, 30, of Satinwood Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Sarah Price, of Birdham Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ben Riding, 24, of Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.

Ian McGavin, 82, of Colworth Lane, Colworth: Fined £767 and must pay £120 costs, £307 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Belton, of The Leys, Singleton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Amy Doyle, 35, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £146 and must pay £120 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Victoria Atfield, 33, of Itchenor Road, Itchenor: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Abigail Satchelli, 19, of Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jamie Yates, 38, of Carleton Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Eddie Wright, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Akinola Akinpelu, 42, of Swanfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £151 and must pay £60 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without the correct licence. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Charles Todd, 33, of Aldwick Fields, Bognor Regis: Fined £308 and must pay £56.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Wayne Smith, 36, of High Street, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Ivan Nikolov, 31, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Catalin Soare, of Selsey Road, Donnington: Fined £220 and must pay £52.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Steven Nanson, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

David Ede, 37, of The Broadway, Chichester: Fined £184 and must pay £140.42 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hristo Chapaev, 30, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the speed limit of a goods vehicle.

Kysle King, 20, of Rhodes Way, Billingshurst: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a rehabilitation order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 6, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on April 3, May 29 and August 14, 2024.

Joe Shepherd, 27, of Pagham Road, Pagham: Fined £180 after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Church Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 24, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £72 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Arran Cole, 35, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hangar Drive, Tangmere, on August 21, 2025.