BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 23 to September 1, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 23 to September 1, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Mariusz Golanski, 43, of Barham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £392 after admitting drug-driving (benzoylecgonine level exceeded the specified limit) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on April 14, 2023. Must pay £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ionut Apreutesei, 33, of Spencer Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £769 after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £308 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macberth Majaya, 42, of Balmoral Way, Petersfield: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Blomfield Drive, Chichester, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Most Popular
Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alexander Gibson, 39, of Grosvenor Way, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the Bognor Bridge Roundabout, Chichester bypass, on July 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

James Bird, 28, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (no less than 79ug/l cocaine) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on April 28, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (in excess of 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on April 28, 2023, no separate penalty.