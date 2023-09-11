​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 23 to September 1, 2023.

​Mariusz Golanski, 43, of Barham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £392 after admitting drug-driving (benzoylecgonine level exceeded the specified limit) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on April 14, 2023. Must pay £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ionut Apreutesei, 33, of Spencer Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £769 after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £308 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Macberth Majaya, 42, of Balmoral Way, Petersfield: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Blomfield Drive, Chichester, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alexander Gibson, 39, of Grosvenor Way, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the Bognor Bridge Roundabout, Chichester bypass, on July 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.