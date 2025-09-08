The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from August 27 to September 1, 2025.

Robert Hunter, 52, of Foundry Road, Yapton: Fined £660, given a community order and must carry out 300 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of harassment without violence, persistently making contact via Messenger and Facebook in Yapton between July 1 and September 11, 2024. Must pay £650 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and also given a restraining order.

Craig Graffham, 26, of Mee Close, Emsworth: Fined £220 and must pay £122.50 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on October 12, 2024, the previous licence having expired on June 6, 2024.

John Morris, 49, of Tawny Close, Birdham: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being the registered keeper of a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on December 4, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lily Taylor, 32, of Tangmere Road, Tangmere: Fined £207 and must pay £150 costs, £83 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being the registered keeper of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements on January 2, 2025.

Michael Reeves, 49, of Shore Road, Bosham: Fined £220 and must pay £19.50 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on February 8, 2025, the previous licence having expired on December 31, 2008.

Tony Leigh, 64, of Drift Lane, Bosham: Fined £293 and must pay £117 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping or using an HGV when the road user levy had not been paid in Western Road, Portsmouth, on February 5, 2025. Fined £153 and must pay £23.75 back duty, £50 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Western Road, Portsmouth, on February 5, 2025.

Lee Spicer, 53, of Seal Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of being the registered keeper of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Burgess Hill on October 10, 2024.

Isaac Renwick, 22, of Old West Dean Road, Chilgrove: Fined £461 and must pay £85 costs, £184 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Southgate, Chichester, on August 31, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shaun Albin, 24, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements between February 15 and April 25, 2025, by failing to report his new address within three days of moving there. Must pay £85 costs.

Curtis Payne, of West Brook View, Emsworth: Fined £1,000 and must pay £946.08 costs after being found guilty of navigating a jet ski at a speed exceeding eight knots in Chichester Harbour between March 2 and 20, 2025.

Charlotte Moult, 35, of Westminster Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit (45mph recorded) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2025. Driving record endorsed with four points.