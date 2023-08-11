BREAKING
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 4 to 9, 2023

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 30 to August 9, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

Philip Plain, 46, of Swanfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Darren Soper, of Churchmead Close, Lavant: Fined £660 and must pay £5.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Cassandra O'Hanlon, 33, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Barrie Green, 42, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £14 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Bibi De Malmanche, 73, of Cheesemans Lane, Hambrook: Fined £100 and must pay £77.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stacey Collard, 37, of Hannah Square, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Licence endorsed with three points.

Barry Woods, of Oaklands, West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Paula Garside, 37, of Waterworks Cottages, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £40 and must pay £50 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Nico Boxwell, 22, of Cuckoo Fields, Fishbourne: Fined £69 and must pay £13.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Georgi Hristov, 50, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Giuniet Denir, of Howard House, Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tom Smith, of Silverdale Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Boris Scerbakov, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Ilia Lazaroc, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £56.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Louis Yorke, 19, of Flansham Park, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Stefan Andriescu, of St James Court, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Francesca Smith, of Sefter Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jonathan Finch, 32, of The Towers, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joshua Lawrence, of Arnhem Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Samuel Rose, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £220 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Danny Towers, 37, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £46.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

​Jamie Clarke, 31, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £26.85 compensation after admitting stealing sausages worth £26.85 from Tesco Express, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on April 28, 2023.