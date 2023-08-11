Philip Plain, 46, of Swanfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Darren Soper, of Churchmead Close, Lavant: Fined £660 and must pay £5.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Cassandra O'Hanlon, 33, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Barrie Green, 42, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £14 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Bibi De Malmanche, 73, of Cheesemans Lane, Hambrook: Fined £100 and must pay £77.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Stacey Collard, 37, of Hannah Square, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Licence endorsed with three points.
Barry Woods, of Oaklands, West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Paula Garside, 37, of Waterworks Cottages, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £40 and must pay £50 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Nico Boxwell, 22, of Cuckoo Fields, Fishbourne: Fined £69 and must pay £13.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Georgi Hristov, 50, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Giuniet Denir, of Howard House, Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Tom Smith, of Silverdale Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Boris Scerbakov, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Ilia Lazaroc, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £56.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Louis Yorke, 19, of Flansham Park, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Stefan Andriescu, of St James Court, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Francesca Smith, of Sefter Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Jonathan Finch, 32, of The Towers, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Joshua Lawrence, of Arnhem Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Samuel Rose, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £220 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Danny Towers, 37, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £46.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jamie Clarke, 31, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £26.85 compensation after admitting stealing sausages worth £26.85 from Tesco Express, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on April 28, 2023.