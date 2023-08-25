HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from August 6 to 23, 2023
William Potter, 25, of Northfields Lane, Westergate: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway. Driving record endorsed with three points.
William Eden, 29, of Church Mews, Church Road, North Mundham: Fined £177 and must pay £100 costs, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Mathew McDermat, of Fitzleet House, Queensway, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £340.84 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Charlie Wheeler, 21, of Streete Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £10.40 compensation, £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for entering a compulsory ticket area on the Transport for London regional railway network without a valid ticket.
Charity Chimiti, 40, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis: Three-month conditional discharge and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kray Brett, 24, of Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £54.17 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Norman Nesbitt, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £77.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Natalie Derbyshire, 38, of Pearson Road, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (26ug/l cocaine) on the A556 at Tabley, Knutsford, on May 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A556 at Tabley, Knutsford, on May 22, 2023, no separate penalty.
Liam Vaughan, 21, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £80 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.
Sebastian Kostrzewski, 38, of Turnpike Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. The licence was endorsed with six points.
Mariusz Kostrezewski, 60, of Turnpike Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. The licence was endorsed with six points.
Kevin Magowan, 46, of Chichester College, Westgate Fields, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £19.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Daniel Gates, 29, of Halson Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £231 and must pay £100 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Martin Dillon, 37, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £150 and must pay £40 back duty, £40 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Maurice Baker, 37, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Community order with 30-day Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work, after admitting stalking by making repeated contact over the phone and via social media on a very frequent basis between January 2 and 5, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was also issued with a restraining order.