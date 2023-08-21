​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 7 to 16, 2023.

Ainsley Newell, 61, of Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting having a machete in a public place in Wishfield Drive, Felpham, on March 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Ryan Amey, 22, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Flathouse Road, Portsmouth, on July 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for nine months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Daragh Ward, 26, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £350 compensation after admitting criminal damage to the wing mirror of a taxi to the value of £350 in Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, on April 17, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Andrew Chambers, 32, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80, must pay £85 costs, and given a restraining order after admitting breaching a non-molestation order made by Worthing Family Court on August 18, 2022, by sending a Facebook message on April 16, 2023.

Basil Saju, 28, of Downview Way, Yapton: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Lauren Shepherd, 35, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £74 compensation after admitting stealing six tins of gin and tonic and 27 laundry products worth £149.25 from The Co-op, Angmering, on May 2, 2023.

David Bradley, 58, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bracklesham Bay on October 12, 2022; damaging a front door, window and front garden in Bracklesham Bay on October 12, 2022; and harassment, breaching a restraining order imposed by Crawley Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2023, by throwing a can of paint into a back garden and shouting in Bracklesham Bay on October 12, 2022.

Albert Harber, 30, of Caravan Park, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett: Fined £396 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting entering land at Droke Forest, Upwaltham, as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment, a catapult, for taking or destroying game on February 3, 2022.