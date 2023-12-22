​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 15 to 18, 2023.

Jack Jones, 27, of Westwood House, Fishbourne Road, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks after admitting burglary with intent to steal, jointly entering Hardway Sailing Club as a trespasser on May 8, 2023.

Kate Ambrose, 44, of Petts Close, Selsey: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 6, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on November 13 and 20, 2023.

Joshua Jackman, 34, of Whyke Lane, Chichester: Community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 31, 2020, revoked on the grounds unpaid work deemed unworkable and he was dealt with for the original offences. Discharged conditionally for six months for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 28, 2020.

George Jackson, 26, c/o Horsefield Road, Selsey: Admitted breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 29, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 19 and November 9, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional 14 hours' unpaid work.