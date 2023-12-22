HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from December 15 to 18, 2023
Jack Jones, 27, of Westwood House, Fishbourne Road, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks after admitting burglary with intent to steal, jointly entering Hardway Sailing Club as a trespasser on May 8, 2023.
Kate Ambrose, 44, of Petts Close, Selsey: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 6, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on November 13 and 20, 2023.
Joshua Jackman, 34, of Whyke Lane, Chichester: Community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 31, 2020, revoked on the grounds unpaid work deemed unworkable and he was dealt with for the original offences. Discharged conditionally for six months for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 28, 2020.
George Jackson, 26, c/o Horsefield Road, Selsey: Admitted breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 29, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 19 and November 9, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional 14 hours' unpaid work.
Ivan Mizzi, 20, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Application to amend suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 30, 2023, approved and unpaid work requirement extended until July 29, 2024, to enable the remaining 169 hours to be completed.