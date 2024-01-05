HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from December 19 to 22, 2023
James Betsworth, 26, of Farnhurst Road, Barnham: Fined £115 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving while using a hand-held telephone in Nyton Road, Westergate, on June 23, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.
Tilly Miller, 25, of John Rennie Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing various cosmetic items worth £67.22 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on March 4, 2023.
Kyler Rogerson, 51, c/o Richard House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance at Barnfield Retail Park, Chichester, on February 19, 2022. Fined £146 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on January 11, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with a total of 11 points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.