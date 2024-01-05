​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 19 to 22, 2023.

James Betsworth, 26, of Farnhurst Road, Barnham: Fined £115 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving while using a hand-held telephone in Nyton Road, Westergate, on June 23, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Tilly Miller, 25, of John Rennie Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing various cosmetic items worth £67.22 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on March 4, 2023.

