The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 6 to 14, 2023.

Jordan Benham, 28, of Mountwood Road, Selsey: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (195mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in The Kingsway, Selsey, on July 30, 2022. Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in The Kingsway, Selsey, on July 30, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Smyth, 77, of Tithe Barn Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on August 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ellen-Marie Simmonds, 39, of West Brook Way, Felpham: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, at the junction with Halewick Lane, Hillbarn, on June 19, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Wise, 58, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 29, 2023.

Gary Gratwick, 33, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £450 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hove on January 8, 2023; criminal damage to a hotel communal door lock in Hove on January 8, 2023; and three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Hove on January 8, 2023.

Amy Maynard, 33, of Northfields Lane, Westergate: Two 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm at Grand Hotel, Brighton, on June 9, 2023, and a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Grand Hotel, Brighton, on June 9, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge and a total of £900 compensation.

Cayleigh Brown, 37, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Barnham on April 20, 2023; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Barnham on April 20, 2023; and criminal damage to the value of £3,000 to a glass screen and card machine at The Co-op, Barnham, on April 20, 2023.

Natalie Roberts, 31, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £200 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on September 10, 2023; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on September 10, 2023.

Liam Walsh-Owen, 24, of Hunston Road, Hunston: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting stealing a bottle of wine worth £12 from Marks and Spencer, Crawley, on June 13, 2023.

Pele Cullum, 18, of Russell Road, West Wittering: Fined £20 and must pay £20 costs after admitting stealing items worth £6.15 from Iceland, Crawley, on December 11, 2023.

