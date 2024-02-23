Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hugo Symond, 18, of High Street, Billingshurst: Community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6.30am daily, and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a black flick knife, in Horsham on May 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

William Wase, 33, of Russell Close, Yapton: Fined £54 and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a no entry sign in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on February 8, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan McGee, 23, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (730ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Bewley Road, Angmering, on April 13, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Bewley Road, Angmering, on April 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lauren Shepherd, 36, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £95.30 compensation after admitting theft of goods worth £95.30 from Co-op, Tangmere, on January 25, 2023. Must pay £37.05 compensation after admitting theft of miscellaneous items worth £37.05 from One Stop, Bognor Regis, on February 2, 2023. Also admitted theft of goods worth £45.35 from Co-op, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on January 21, 2023, no separate penalty.

Jennifer Riley, 38, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on January 7, 2024.