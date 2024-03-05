Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Warburton, 67, of Millfield Close, Chichester: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on February 14, 2024.

Patryk Swistak, 27, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on October 17, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 2 and 16, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work.

Francis Codjoe, 38, of Daubeney House, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on June 26, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 14, 21 and 28, 2023, and failing to attend the Stepwise programme on December 18, 2023, and January 8, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ainsley Newell, 62, of Moraunt Drive, Middleton-on-Sea: Fined £90 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 7, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on December 22, 2023, and January 5, 2024, unpaid work on December 30, 2023, and January 6, 2024, and the Stepwise programme on December 18, 2023, and January 8, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional five days of rehabilitation activity.

Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham: Fined £100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Also admitted drug-driving (42ug/l cocaine) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023, no separate penalty.