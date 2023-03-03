Alagie Mbye, 41, of Ashworth House, Fletcher Avenue, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2022, by failing to attend as instructed on September 22, 2022, and October 10, 11, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 and 27, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for assault by beating in Grantham on December 13, 2022.

Suzanne Jones, 50, of Down Street, West Ashling: Fined £660 and must pay £625 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating in South Brook Road, West Ashling, on July 15, 2022. Magistrates said there were aggravating circumstances, namely that it was an assault on a police officer, and the fine would have been higher but they took into account the defendant's good character. She was also found guilty of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in South Brook Road, West Ashling, on July 15, 2022, no separate penalty.