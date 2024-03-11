Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Carruthers, 46, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 29, 2023. Driving licence endorsed with ten points. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 19, 2023, no separate penalty.

Samuel Hutton, 35, of Kathleen Gardens, Chichester: Three eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a curved sword with 60cm blade, a zombie knife and a knuckleduster, in Kathleen Gardens, Chichester, on July 18, 2023. Fined £400 after admitting possessing 35.25g of cannabis, a class A drug, in Kathleen Gardens, Chichester, on July 18, 2023. Fined £266 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Kathleen Gardens, Chichester, on July 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Steven Hampson, 30, of Rhodes Way, Billingshurst: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police constable, in Billingshurst on September 10, 2022. Must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Melinda Boros, 45, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £115 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Aldingbourne on February 23, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lewis Fogden, 22, of Lake Lane, Barnham: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified on the A264 Faygate on July 28, 2023. Must pay £300 costs and was disqualified from driving for six months. Also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance.

David Kulis, 23, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Rustington on June 18, 2023; stealing alcohol and household products worth £87 from Sainsbury's, Rustington, on June 18, 2023; and going equipped for theft, having a multi-tool and lage magnet in Rustington on June 18, 2023. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Robert Palmer, 37, of Dawtrey Road, Petworth: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on June 25, 2023. Must pay £100 compensation.