James Armitage-Swartz, 31, of Taylors Copse, Fishbourne: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on July 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Cleopatra Ejiogu, 36, of Longacres Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without the correct licence on the A27, Chichester, on June 23, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Melanie Golds, 52, of Canal Mead, North Mundham: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 24, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Salu Miah, 35, of Bursledon Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £179 and must pay £71 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red light on the A29 Nyton Road, Eastergate, on June 21, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Cherie Newnham, 51, of Southfield Close, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on July 6, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Tribe, 25, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £700 and must pay £280 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 23, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jack Berry, 27, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: Fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments on March 7 and 28, 2023, and April 4, 2023.

Jack Jones, 28, of Sherborne Road, Chichester: Must pay £200 compensation after admitting stealing headphones and toys worth £200 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on March 7, 2023. Must pay £66.80 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £66.80 from Co-op, Barnham, on December 12, 2023.