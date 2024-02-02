Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duncan Campbell, 48, of Gatwick House, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation activity and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Park Road, Bognor Regis, on August 28, 2023; stealing fresh meat worth £140.72 from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on July 26, 2023; stealing fresh meat worth £103.75 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on September 19, 2023; stealing gift sets worth £120 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on September 28, 2023; stealing toiletries worth £45.25 from Poundland, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2023; stealing confectionery and cakes worth £82 from The Food Warehouse, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2023; stealing gift sets and washing detergent worth £51.81 from Savers, Bognor Regis, on November 6, 2023; stealing fresh meat, fish, vegetables and confectionery worth £433.32 from Aldi, Bognor Regis, on December 5, 2023; and stealing food worth £31.15 from One Stop, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on January 24, 2024.

Dean Haskell, 38, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Max Gibbs, 30, of Mill Park Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2166 Bognor Regis on August 12, 2023; and failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 12, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Elizabeth Knight, 47, of Park Lane, Selsey: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £30 after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Newfield Road, Selsey, on August 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Chiara Hickson, 22, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of drug-driving (less than 10ugl Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel Road, Arundel, on October 17, 2023, and in Coomes Way, Littlehampton, on November 9, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Phillip Southgate, 43, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (219mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Stane Street, Chichester, on June 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Gilbertson, 27, of Parham Place, Southbourne: Community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation, in Southbourne on June 24, 2023; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Southbourne on June 24, 2023. Must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs.