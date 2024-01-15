The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 4 to 11, 2024.

Steven Nelson, 36, of Carpenters Meadow, Pulborough: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (5.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Highlands Road, Horsham, on August 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Allen Stonestreet, 53, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £14 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on November 24, 2023; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 24, 2023. Also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, on November 24, 2023, no separate penalty.

Laura Butler, 43, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on June 19, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and a restraining order was made due to persistent serious assault with injuries.

Anthony Ward, 54, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £180 after being found guilty of drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Birdham Road, Chichester, on August 7, 2022. Must pay £720 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Birdham Road, Chichester, on August 7, 2022, no separate penalty.