The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 10 to 18, 2023.

George McMillan, 27, of Beatrix House, Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with 30-day Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation requirements, and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Tony Merrett, 40, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with nine-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on November 18, 2022. Two-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Potters Mead, Littlehampton, on July 16, 2023. Also admitted stealing 12 meat items worth £76.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on July 1, 2023; stealing a bottle of alcohol and three meat items worth £52.20 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on June 30, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Potters Mead, Littlehampton, on July 16, 2023, no separate penalties. Must pay a total of £304 compensation.

Neil Stuart, 56, of Lordings Road, Billingshurst: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Station Road, Petworth, on February 21, 2023. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points and he was disqualified from driving for 28 days due to repeat offending.

Worthing Magistrates' Court