Peter Scott, 56, of St Cyriacs, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Louise Foster, of Fraser Close, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £291.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Thomas Gaskin, 29, of Robinson Way, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a motor vehicle without insurance. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.
Henry Ambrose, 37, of Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs, £400 victim surcharge, for driving over 70mph, the motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with five points.
Jamie-Lee White, of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £660 and must pay £73.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jamie Walters, 26, of Mill Lane, Runcton: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jourdan Mason, 29, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mariusz Golanski, 42, of Countland Court, Marine Parade, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £153.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Zlatka Petkova, 37, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Laurence Hill, 69, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting fail to comply with an off-road notification.
Rosen Todoroy, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ionut Miha, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Linda Sullivan, of Petersfield Road, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kiera Bellas, 19, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 24, 2023, by failing to report for Breakfast Club appointments on June 13 and 20, 2023, and failing to maintain contact since June 12, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.
Matthew May, of St Peter's Crescent, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £147.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Roy Goble, 38, of Chilgrove: Fined £220 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.Friends Gillespie, 57, of Kent Road, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Emily Scott, 36, of Greenshank Drive, Chichester: Fined £492 and must pay £90 costs, £197 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.
Barrie Green, 42, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ivan Bull, of The Nurseries, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £35 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Chloe Bailey, 24, of Durlston House, Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Sam Kilhams, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Constance Southgate Mace, of East Lodge, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £1.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jordan Yeates, 22, of Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £5.42 back duty, £40 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lupu Alexandra, of Brookfield Lane, River: Fined £220 and must pay £57.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Owen Palmer, 21, of Locks Farm Lane, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 22, 2023 by failing to report for appointments on April 27, May 3 and May 17, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a two-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80-hour unpaid work requirement, for assault by beating in Chichester on July 22, 2020; and two two-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for two charges of assault in Chichester on July 22, 2020.