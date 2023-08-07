BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from July 16 to August 3, 2023

​​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 16 to August 3, 2023.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:26 BST

​Peter Scott, 56, of St Cyriacs, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Louise Foster, of Fraser Close, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £291.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas Gaskin, 29, of Robinson Way, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a motor vehicle without insurance. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court

Henry Ambrose, 37, of Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Fined £100 and must pay £90 costs, £400 victim surcharge, for driving over 70mph, the motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with five points.

Jamie-Lee White, of Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £660 and must pay £73.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Walters, 26, of Mill Lane, Runcton: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jourdan Mason, 29, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mariusz Golanski, 42, of Countland Court, Marine Parade, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £153.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Zlatka Petkova, 37, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Laurence Hill, 69, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting fail to comply with an off-road notification.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rosen Todoroy, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £55 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ionut Miha, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Linda Sullivan, of Petersfield Road, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kiera Bellas, 19, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 24, 2023, by failing to report for Breakfast Club appointments on June 13 and 20, 2023, and failing to maintain contact since June 12, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew May, of St Peter's Crescent, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £147.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Roy Goble, 38, of Chilgrove: Fined £220 and must pay £75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.Friends Gillespie, 57, of Kent Road, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Emily Scott, 36, of Greenshank Drive, Chichester: Fined £492 and must pay £90 costs, £197 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Barrie Green, 42, of Croft Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ivan Bull, of The Nurseries, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £35 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Chloe Bailey, 24, of Durlston House, Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Sam Kilhams, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Constance Southgate Mace, of East Lodge, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £1.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Yeates, 22, of Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £5.42 back duty, £40 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lupu Alexandra, of Brookfield Lane, River: Fined £220 and must pay £57.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Owen Palmer, 21, of Locks Farm Lane, Chichester: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 22, 2023 by failing to report for appointments on April 27, May 3 and May 17, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a two-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80-hour unpaid work requirement, for assault by beating in Chichester on July 22, 2020; and two two-week consecutive prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for two charges of assault in Chichester on July 22, 2020.