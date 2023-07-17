​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 3 to 13, 2023.

Christopher King, 48, of Tamar Way, Tangmere: Fined £166 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Falmer Road, Brighton, on September 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Carly Knight, 26, of Taldua Place, Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 22, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dainius Lazarevicius, 45, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 17, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Stephen Letailleur, 57, of Climping Street, Climping: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Edmund Mazurek, 65, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Moreby, 41, of Herdwick Lane, Bersted: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Natalia Robinson, 47, of Longley Road, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 3, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Cressida Ross, 52, of Brunswick Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £56 and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 2, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Rowland, 45, of Taylors Lane, Bosham: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Main Road, Fishbourne, on October 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Luke Sadler, 37, of Pembroke Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 17, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Sawyer, 23, of Adversane Lane, Adversane: Fined £138 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham, on February 25, 2023. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

James Clarke, 31, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on March 22, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on March 23 and April 13, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement for stealing chocolates and sweets worth £240 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2022; and two nine-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for stealing chocolates and sweets worth £55 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2022, and stealing chocolates and sweets worth £200 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 19, 2022.

Laura Weights, 33, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Northgate, Chichester, on June 12, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police detention officer, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre, on June 13, 2023.

Neil Ashton, of Merlin Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, a can of drink, and leaving it in St Martin's Car Park, Littlehampton, on December 7, 2002.

Sean Bailey, 34, of St Aubyns Road, Fishersgate: Fined £108 and must pay £250 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report to his supervisor on December 13 and 21, 2022, and failing to maintain contact since January 18, 2023.