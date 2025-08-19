The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 30 to August 11, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Middleton, 37, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 14, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on June 14 and 21, 2025. He was dealt with for the original offences, with two 14-week suspended sentences implemented as two 10-week concurrent prison sentences for jointly causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Piebald Cob filly and a Bay Welsh Arab gelding, in Brooks Lane, Bognor Regis, between September 24 and October 26, 2023, and failing to meet their needs to protect them from pain and suffering.

Mark Molica-Franco, 44, of Barnett Close, Eastergate: Fined £10,000 and must pay £2,000 victim surcharge, £175 costs, after admitting breaching an enforcement notice issued by Chichester District Council on March 6, 2014, by failing to cease the use of land at Jubilee Wood, Bridal Lane, Chichester, for recreational purposes and remove circular wooden structures, a wooden playhouse and wheeled metal carriage, pizza oven, wooden tables and benches, tyres, a folding picnic table, punch-bag, swings, plastic sheeting, safety fencing and other items by November 18, 2021, and failing to cease the use of the land as a caravan site and remove a caravan, motor home, cars, trailers and a storage containers building from the land by February 18, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Bradfield, 48, of Nyton Road, Westergate: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (more than 1,000ug/l amphetamine) on the A283 Storrington on February 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted failing to stop when required by a police constable, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kahlil El-Isaak, 45, of Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £146 and must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Abinger Road, Portslade, on July 24, 2025.

Jack Jones, 29, of Sherborne Road, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on June 24, 2025. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on June 24, 2025. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months. A 26-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing two fleeces worth £120 from Cotswold Outdoor, Chichester, on July 21, 2025. Nine 26-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting nine charges of theft from a shop, stealing a boxed spirit worth £28.50 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 1, 2025; stealing food worth £100 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on July 5, 2025; stealing laundry items worth £194.25 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on July 6, 2025; stealing laundry items worth £40 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on July 11, 2025; stealing meat worth £300 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on July 12, 2025; stealing food worth £30 from Co-op, Oliver Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on July 13, 2025; stealing laundry items worth £40 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on July 14, 2025; stealing electric toothbrushes and champagne worth £540 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 18, 2025; and stealing Jack Daniels and Aperol worth £105 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on August 1, 2025. Also banned from any Co-op in Sussex for 24 months. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2025, no separate penalty. Fined £80 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to keep in touch with the supervisor since July 4, 2025, and failing to report as instructed on July 15 and 22, 2025.

Jack Jones, 29, of Iden Drive, West Broyle, Chichester: A 26-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £500 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing food worth £45 from Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on March 23, 2025. A total of 28 26-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting 28 charges of theft from a shop, stealing food and alcohol worth £171.75 from Co-op, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on March 20, 2025; stealing household items worth £65.37 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on March 21, 2025; stealing items worth £13.70 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on March 21, 2025; stealing food worth £70 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on March 23, 2025; stealing food worth £48.90 from Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on March 24, 2025; stealing food worth £87.79 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on March 25, 2025; stealing food worth £13 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on March 25, 2025; stealing food worth £72.50 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on March 26, 2025; stealing food worth £22.85 from Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on March 27, 2025; stealing items worth £80.20 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on March 28, 2025; stealing household items worth £33.75 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on March 28, 2025; stealing food worth £69 from Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on March 28, 2025; stealing items worth £68.10 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on March 30, 2025; stealing food worth £48.54 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on March 31, 2025; stealing food worth £60.70 from Co-op, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on March 31, 2025; stealing food worth £105.82 from Co-op, Bognor Road, Chichester, on March 31, 2025; stealing food worth £49.75 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 1, 2025; stealing food worth £36 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 6, 2025; stealing food worth £3.85 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 8, 2025; stealing items worth £13.25 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 9, 2025; stealing household items worth £36.25 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 9, 2025; stealing household products worth £30.25 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 12, 2025; stealing food worth £68.79 from Co-op, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, on April 13, 2025; stealing food worth £72.55 from Co-op, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on April 13, 2025; stealing items worth £71.50 from Co-op, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on April 14, 2025; stealing household items worth £133.20 from Co-op, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on April 18, 2025; stealing household items from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on April 22, 2025; and stealing food worth £41.75 from Co-op, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on July 13, 2025. Also admitted possessing 48g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on May 3, 2025; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 30, 2025, no separate penalty.