Jack Danahar, 36, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on November 4, 2022.
Rowan Napper, 35, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing a Happy Valley play set worth £71.99 from The Entertainer, Chichester, on October 18, 2022.
Sam Newton, 31, of Potters Way, North Bersted: Discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Windsor on December 12, 2020.
John McGee, 33, of Burlesdon Close, Felpham: Must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Brighton on October 31, 2020.
Barry Planson, 44, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey: Given a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £1,900 from The Rock Shop, Selsey, having entered the storage container unit as a trespasser on January 8, 2023. Must pay £500 compensation.
Zoe Cane, 43, of New Road, Littlehampton: Fined £311 and must pay £85 costs, £124 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 18, 2022.
Aju Alex, 37, of Buckingham Drive, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 23, 2023; and being drunk in charge of a child on a highway in Bognor Regis on February 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. Also admitted driving without a licence in Wish Field Drive, Felpham, on February 22, 2023.
Thomas Churchill, 29, of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend planned office appointments on April 25 and 28, 2023.