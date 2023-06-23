NationalWorldTV
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from June 15 to 21, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 15 to 21, 2023.
Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

Jack Danahar, 36, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on November 4, 2022.

Rowan Napper, 35, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing a Happy Valley play set worth £71.99 from The Entertainer, Chichester, on October 18, 2022.

Sam Newton, 31, of Potters Way, North Bersted: Discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Windsor on December 12, 2020.

John McGee, 33, of Burlesdon Close, Felpham: Must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Brighton on October 31, 2020.

Barry Planson, 44, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey: Given a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £1,900 from The Rock Shop, Selsey, having entered the storage container unit as a trespasser on January 8, 2023. Must pay £500 compensation.

Zoe Cane, 43, of New Road, Littlehampton: Fined £311 and must pay £85 costs, £124 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 18, 2022.

Aju Alex, 37, of Buckingham Drive, Chichester: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 23, 2023; and being drunk in charge of a child on a highway in Bognor Regis on February 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. Also admitted driving without a licence in Wish Field Drive, Felpham, on February 22, 2023.

Thomas Churchill, 29, of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend planned office appointments on April 25 and 28, 2023.