​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 22 to 28, 2023.

Ashley Ascoli, 29, of Maplehurst Court, Brookers Road, Billingshurst: Community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting fraud by false representation, dishonestly using bank cards that did not belong to him and without permission, intending to purchase scratch cards for himself at Tesco, Billingshurst, on June 19, 2023; interfering with a motor vehicle, with the intention of theft, in Centurion Close, Billingshurst, on June 19, 2023; theft of an iPod from a vehicle in Centurion Close, Billingshurst, on June 19, 2023; theft of £3 cash from a vehicle in Holders Close, Billingshurst, on June 20, 2023; interfering with a motor vehicle, with the intention of theft, in Holders Close, Billingshurst, on June 20, 2023; theft of four bank cards and two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses worth £300 from a vehicle in Saddlers Close, Billingshurst, on June 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Megan Hartt, 26, c/o Denishale, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on November 4, 2022. Fined £80 and must pay £114 victim surcharge after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2023. Also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2023, no separate penalty.

Francis Codjoe, 37, of Daubney House, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023; and assault by beating in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023. Also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on January 14, 2023; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023, no separate penalty. Must pay a total of £250 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Grant Hillier, 31, of Taylors Close, Yapton: Given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Taylors Close, Yapton, on June 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 52 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Will Jenkins, of Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nicholas Lynch, 44, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere: Fined £666 and must pay £28.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Koliyo Petrov, 29, of Bath House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £15 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Danail Danailov, 51, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £137.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stancho Stanchev, 47, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Curtis Stanfield, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lazar Lazarov, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kate Bakowska, 38, of Cosens Way, Felpham: Fined £40 and must pay £13.75 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrzej Krygier, of Sun Park Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Marcin Kornacki, 42, of Burnham Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.Aaron Millar, 36, of Arundel Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Slawek Anotonio, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.