​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 28 to July 9, 2023.

Shane Hammond, 46, of Elbridge Crescent, Bognor Regis: Fined £450 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Elbridge Crescent, Bognor Regis, on January 9, 2023. Fined £333 and must pay £150 costs, £313 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Elbridge Crescent, Bognor Regis, on January 9, 2023.

Mark Mullender, 44, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis: Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on March 6, 2023, by failing to attend office visits on March 22, May 10 and May 17, 2023, and failing to attend drug testing and rehabilitation requirements on May 4, 2023. He had also failed to maintain contact with the probation service since May 3, 2023. He was dealt with for the original offences. The suspended sentence of eight weeks' imprisonment for cultivating three juvenile cannabis plants in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2021, was implemented as six weeks; and the suspended sentence of two weeks' imprisonment for stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £72.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 30, 2021, was implemented as two weeks to run concurrently. He was jailed for 14 days to run consecutively (overall sentence eight weeks) after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on June 16, 2023, by using or threatening violence, causing harassment, anxiety and distress, in Bognor Regis on June 29, 2023.

Frankie Barton, 29, of Easthampnett Caravan Park, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett: Community order and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting producing 28 cannabis plants, a class B drug, in Easthampnett on February 24, 2021. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and forfeit the cannabis plants and growing equipment.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lacey Streeter, 23, of North Court Close, Rustington: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month electronic monitoring after admitting stealing three bottles of prosecco worth £52.77 from Shell, Littlehampton, on February 10, 2023; stealing eight packs of rib eye steak worth £50.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 5, 2023; stealing food and drink from Greggs, Littlehampton, on January 28, 2023; resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in The Glade, Bognor Regis, on April 21, 2023; stealing multiple items worth £337 from One Stop, Durlston Parade, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2023; stealing multiple items worth £150 from One Stop, Durlston Parade, Bognor Regis, on March 17, 2023; dishonestly making off without payment of £37 for two taxi journeys from Tamarisk Close to Bognor town centre on January 26, 2022; stealing eight fillet steaks worth £49.60 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 26, 2022; stealing six tins of Nescafe Azera Americano coffee worth £30 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 22, 2022; and stealing eight sirloin steaks worth £38 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 25, 2022. Also given a two-year criminal behaviour order and must pay £37 compensation.

Bradley Matthews, 26, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments on August 5, 9 and 16, 2022, and failing to remain in contact with probation as instructed.

Ruby Almack, of Walton House, Walton Lane, Bosham: Fined £220 and must pay £30 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Daniel Mitchel, 32, of Limmer Pond Stables, Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £51.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.