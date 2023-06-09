​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 4 to 8, 2023.

Grant Hillier, 31, of Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with six-month alcohol treatment requirement, Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Bilsham Road, Yapton, on April 11, 2023. Given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bilsham Road, Yapton, on April 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs.

Philip Foster, 51, of Woodward Court, Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to suggest to a police officer that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him in Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis, on January 29, 2023.

Mitchell Jones, 31, of The Croft, Bognor Regis: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A284 Littlehampton on December 28, 2022. Given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Littlehampton on December 28, 2022. Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on December 28, 2022. Must pay £250 compensation, £187 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

​Mark Jeffries, of Lye Lane, East Ashling: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sean Goring, of Barnetts Field, Westergate: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jack Hedley, 32, of Lennox Road, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Rudd, of Lifeboat Way, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sam Marshall, of Batchmere Road, Almodington: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ethan Hickey, 20, of Beach Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Alice Worthen, of Halnaker: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Dominic Jones, 36, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £192.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Aron Plant, of Elizabeth Court, Park Terrace, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £237.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lewis Levitt, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Georgia Goodley, of Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Dave Crosthwaite, of Stanhorn Grove, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.