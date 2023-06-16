​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 6 to 14, 2023.

Darren Heart, 42, of Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Kingsway, Hove, on August 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Samuel New, 41, of Northfields Farm Cottages, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate: Fined £404 and must pay £161 victim surcharge, £110 costs, for driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on August 29, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Lock, 34, of Hurst Cottages, East Street, Amberley: Fined £179 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle in Guildford Road, Rudgwick, on October 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Beaumont Bricka, 26, of Park Farm Cottages, Park Lane, Aldingbourne: Given a ten-year Stalking Protection Order after a complaint on the basis he carried out acts associated with stalking, namely vast amount of phone calls, vast amount of messages, numerous letters and various other acts.

Aaron Chappell, 32, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Fined £260 after admitting drug-driving (not less than 109ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the M27 Southampton on January 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £104 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Amy Mitchell, 26, of Abbey Walk, Ravenscroft, Pulborough: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Brighton on September 16, 2022; two charges of assault in Brighton on September 16, 2022; and criminal damage to glasses worth £80 in Brighton on September 16, 2022. Must pay a total of £230 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad