HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from March 1 to 6, 2024
Joshua North, 31, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Three six-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, with Thinking Skills programme and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting stealing a bangle at Caburn Court, Southgate, Crawley, on December 12, 2023; possessing a Stanley knife in a public place in Pound Hill Parade, Crawley, on January 2, 2024; and stealing a cash till and £21 cash float, having entered a building in Pound Hill Parade, Crawley, as a trespasser. Must pay £180 compensation, £154 victim surcharge. Also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Northgate Avenue, Crawley, on January 31, 2024.
Charlie Smith, 33, of The Street, Plaistow: Fined £200 and must pay £1,000 compensation, £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting being the owner of a dog worrying livestock, namely four sheep on agricultural land at Paddock Wood, Ifold, on November 13, 2023.
Josie Metcalfe, 29, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester: Fined £96 and must pay £66 costs, £38 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Mark Tucker, of Bognor Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Angel Angelov, 33, of Longacres Way, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Stephen Collins, 53, of Malcolm Road, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Justin Wigginton, 42, of Mere Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £154 and must pay £30.42 back duty, £50 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Karola Sulik, 54, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jimmy Bennett, of Southgate, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Emily Aggrey, 27, of Flatt Road, Nutbourne: Fined £120 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Oscar Hains, of Lloyd Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Tristan Page, 26, of Hale Close, East Wittering: Fined £660 and disqualified from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.
Edward Armah, 39, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Victoria Sheppard, of Merle Court Gardens, Uphill Way, Hunston: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Josie Hughes, 28, of Newells Lane, West Ashling: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Dylan Collingbourne, of Lake Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Daniel Garrigan, of Briar Avenue, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Peter Spruce, 74, of Applegate Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £183 and must pay £90 costs, £73 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Adam Yarosz, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Shane Rishman, 32, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £404 and must pay £90 costs, £162 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Paul Foster, 43, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £231 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with five points.
Susan McDermott, of Kan Tara, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Christopher Poll, 67, of Compton Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £141 and must pay £90 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with four points.
Dean Lancaster, 32, of Pennyfields, Bognor Regis: Fined £71 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Roman Angelov, 22, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Joshua Wickend, 25, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Vanessa Richardson, of Victoria Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Sean Johnson, 36, of Abbottsbury, Bognor Regis: Fined £71 and must pay £1 costs, £28 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Kevan Howe, 65, of Normanton Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £74 and must pay £90 costs, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals while driving on a road other than a motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Dean Hardman, 45, of Kenilworth Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a motor vehicle without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Grzegorz Musz, 43, of Southdown Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Graham Thompson, of Church Lane, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £80 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Andrew Gibbs, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Dave Scott, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Alexandru Postica, 23, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Jaco De Beer, 44, of Tufts Field, Midhurst: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Garry Smith, of Taylors Rise, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.