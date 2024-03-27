Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jaco De Beer, 44, of Tufts Field, Midhurst: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Garry Smith, of Taylors Rise, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Hornby, 32, of Durlston Drive, Bersted: 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Bognor Regis on January 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Louisa Colquhoun, 53, of George House, Manor Road, Selsey: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (64mg and 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Denshare Road, Selsey, on January 30, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Richard Wiles, 46, of Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arun Retail Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on February 2, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Benjamin Jones, 47, of Gifford Road, Bosham: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Penwarden Way, Williams Road and Gifford Road, Bosham, on February 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Wiggins, 84, of Chichester Marina, Chichester: Fined £1,250 after admitting driving without due care and attention, causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, in Birdham Road, Birdham, on August 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £500 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Iam Fumugall, 32, of Hazelwood Close, Easebourne: Fined £369 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on Janaury 18, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Daryl Blackburn, 63, of Beechfield Park, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £769 and must pay £110 costs, £308 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 3, 2023. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Pawel Sierant, 36, of Woodlands Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £392 and must pay £157 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on March 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Brown, 41, of Benham Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £615 and must pay £85 costs, £246 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 296.9g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on December 28, 2022.

Carol Turner, 80, of Riverside Court, Station Road, Pulborough: : Fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A24 London Road, Coldwaltham, on July 6, 2023. Fined £40 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A24 London Road, Coldwaltham, on September 9, 2023. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Andrew Dartmouth, 42, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on June 3, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lee Moore, 46, of Lacy House, Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks after admitting stealing a Ninja cooker worth £180 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 20, 2024. Four 16-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting stealing clothing worth £1,570 from White Company, Chichester, on February 11, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £80 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on February 15, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £214 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 17, 2024; and stealing alcohol worth £114 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on February 28, 2024. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in North Street, Chichester, on March 21, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad