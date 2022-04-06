Christopher Muggeridge, 30, of Pond Close, Billingshurst, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) in Arun Road, Billingshurst, on August 29, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months. He must pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Billingshurst on August 29, 2021. He also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Arun Road, Billingshurst, on August 29, 2021; driving without insurance; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Arun Road, Billingshurst, on August 29, 2021, no separate penalties.

Matthew Austin, 35, of Greatham Road, Greatham, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on August 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Boone, 86, of Stanley Court, Montgomery Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court results

Judith Gregory, 71, of River Lane, Tillington, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lower Street, Fittleworth, on August 6, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tina Humphrey, 53, of Foundry Road, Yapton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 15, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Fawzan Ibrahim, 36, of Canal Mews, Barnham, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Marcel Mordal, 31, of Markfield, Bognor Regis, was fined £116 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robbie Payne, 23, of Beechfields, School Lane, Lodsworth, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A272 Midhurst Road, Tillington, on August 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Emily Perry, 39, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on August 13, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Bogdan Potok, 33, of Haslemere, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Price, 41, of Rusbridge Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on Octoer 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Wayne Quinn, 44, of Nelson Close, Tangmere, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

David Stafford, 58, of The Spinney, Aldwick, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on August 10, 2021. He was fined £100 and must pay £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with a total of six points.

Nadya Stevens, 45, of Brook Lane, Coldwaltham, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Daux Avenue, Billingshurst, on February 24, 2022. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £95 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Jim Connors, 24, of Main Road, Emsworth, was fined £300 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving a vehicle and trailer with an insecure load, namely two wheelbarrows, causing a danger of injury to others, on the A27 Chichester on March 24, 2021. He was fined £100 after admitting driving a vehicle and trailer without the registration mark correctly affixed on the A27 Chichester on March 24, 2021. He was fined £100 after admitting driving a vehicle and trailer without an automatic stopping device fitted. His driving record was endorsed with three points.