Ted Smith, 21, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Jailed for nine weeks after admitting assault by beating in Burgess Hill on March 22, 2023. Jailed for nine weeks to run concurrently after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Burgess Hill on March 22, 2023. Jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting common assault in Burgess Hill on March 22, 2023. Jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting criminal damage to clothing in Burgess Hill on March 22, 2024. Also given a restraining order.

Joshua Bates, 25, of Stocker Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £253 after admitting drug-driving (5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Stocker Road, Bognor Regis, on November 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £101 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on November 23, 2023, no separate penalty.

David Harvan, 18, of Shearwater Drive, Bersted: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place on The Regis School campus, Bognor Regis, on January 7, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at Centenary House, Worthing, on January 7, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Laura Weights, 34, of Victoria Court, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, by beating in West Street, Chichester, on August 25, 2022.

Mark Lawrence, 69, of Oak Avenue, Chichester: Fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a store front window at Vodafone, Chichester, on February 15, 2024. Fined £120 after admitting assault by beating in Vodafone, Chichester, on February 15, 2024.

Emma O'Neil, 38, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £205 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television set without a licence between October 2 and 10, 2023.

Ewa Batkiewicz, 34, of Bramble Court, Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on January 25, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Eric Dellaud, 21, of Cranesbill Court, Brushwood Grove, Emsworth: Fined £220 and must pay £5.80 compensation, £180 costs, after being found guilty of travelling with First MTR South Western Trains at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station without having paid the fare of £5.80, with intent to avoid payment, on October 18, 2023.

Justin Jomes, 23, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £5.90 compensation, £180 costs, after being found guilty of travelling with First MTR South Western Trains at Fratton railway station without having paid the fare of £5.90, with intent to avoid payment, on August 29, 2023.

Liam Walsh-Owen, 24, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting stealing a bottle of wine from Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on February 1, 2024. Must pay £10 compensation.

Craig Swadling, 31, of Walberton Green, Walberton: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a front door in Bognor Regis on December 18, 2023. Also admitted possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on December 18, 2023, no separate penalty.