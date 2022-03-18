Benjamin Hunter, 30, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham, was fined £40 and must pay £51.20 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing clothing, food, candles and alcohol worth less than £200 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on November 9, 2021.

Luke Scutt, 26, of Ashbee Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (3.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on December 3, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Cannon, 33, of Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, was fined £500 and must pay £85 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Tangmere on December 24, 2021. He was fined £500 after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle on the A27 Tangmere on December 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Avars Guaracs, 55, of Gullivers Mead, Felpham, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 25, 2021. They must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Carina Gale, 38, of Elbridge Avenue, Bersted, was fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on July 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Samuel Harding, 31, of The Broadway, Chichester, was fined £217 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Hayley Macpherson, 42, of Bursledon Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Northchapel on July 10, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Szymon Maslomski, 33, of Dennys Close, Selsey, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Dennys Close, Selsey, on July 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Butholezwe Ndlovu, 38, of Victoria Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham on July 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Waldemar Kozlik, 60, of Warren Way, Barnham, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Heo Green, Littlehampton, on January 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Simon Cole, 56, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting assault in Bognor Regis on August 18, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.