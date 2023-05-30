​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 10 to 23, 2023.

Susan Weeks, 66, of Bignor Park, Bignor: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on June 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

John Burgess, 26, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 10, 2023; stealing food from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on March 10, 2023; ten charges of stealing food and drink from Greggs, Littlehampton, on January 23 and 30, and February 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8, 2023; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 10, 2023; stealing washing detergent worth £39 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2023; stealing razor blades worth £45 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2023; stealing razor blades worth £162 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 15, 2023; stealing three bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £78 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 4, 2023; stealing four bottles of Smirnoff Red and one bottle of Southern Comfort worth £108 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 5, 2023; stealing four bottles of Disaronno worth £64 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 10, 2023; stealing 18 packs of ribeye steaks worth £114.30 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 13, 2023; stealing two bottles of Jack Daniel's and one bottle of Gentleman Jack worth £110 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 22, 2023; stealing three bottles of Jack Daniel's and one bottle of Jim Beam worth £96 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 24, 2023; stealing three bottles of Smirnoff Red, one bottle of Gentleman Jack and three bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £175 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 27, 2023; and stealing four bottles of Grant's and one bottle of Gentleman Jack worth £110 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 27, 2023. He must pay £200 compensation for the assault.

Marc Smith, 36, of Hertford Close, Aldwick: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 15.9g cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on November 26, 2021.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Dennington, 44, of Copse View, Lakeside Holiday Park, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2145 Selsey on May 6, 2023. Fined £519 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Chichester on May 6, 2023. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Emilio Montano, 24, of Richard Road, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Stockbridge Service Station, A27 Donnington, on May 5, 2023. He must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Chloe Russell, 22, of Selsey Tram House, Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (336ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the Portfield Roundabout, Chichester, on November 18, 2022. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

