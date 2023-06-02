​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 15 to 30, 2023.

Sam Bullen, 26, c/o Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 27, 2020, by failing to maintain contact with his responsible officer between October 11, 2022, and February 23, 2023, and being out of contact again since February 23, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement and 50 hours' unpaid work requirement for posessing MDMA, a class A drug, in East Preston on January 22, 2019; and having a knuckle duster at Angmering Railway Station on on January 22, 2019.

Darren Lamport, 30, of Rivermead, Pulborough: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 7, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 23 and April 5, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours' unpaid work requirement for assault by beating in Storrington on April 19, 2019.

Dariusz Lopag, 44, of Queens Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 13, 2022, by failing to attend a home visit appointment on December 12, 2022, and an office appointment on December 21, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alexander Porter, 43, of High Street, Selsey: admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 4, 2021, by failing to keep in touch with his responsible officer on January 9 and 17, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £250 fine and order to pay £60 costs for drug-driving (125ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the B2145 Sidlesham on February 11, 2021.

Darrell Hansman, 33, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of drug-driving (32ug/l cocaine, 800ug/l benzoylecgonine), driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, in Portfield Way, Chichester, on March 16, 2023. Must pay £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Alexander Chennell, 27, of Sussex Court, Brookers Road, Billingshurst: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Billingshurst on May 9, 2023. Application to revoke a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 15, 2022, granted. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for damaging a police vehicle in Worthing on April 4, 2022; intentionally exposing himself to cause alarm or distress in Mill Way, Billingshurst, on March 23, 2022; and damaging a garden gate in Mill Way, Billingshurst, on March 23, 2022.

Kym Debelle, 30, of Hearn Close, Tangmere: Fined £66 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 19 and March 19, 2023.