Lauren Dougan, 34, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, on April 6, 2023.
Mark Lloyd, 51, of Wood Hill Court, Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £600, given a community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor Regis on April 20, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 weeks.
Luke Bow, 18, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey: Given a community order and must carry out 125 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to the inside of a Sussex Police van in St Peter's Market, West Street, Chichester, on April 21, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on April 21, 2023.
Piotr Zyromski, 38, of Humphrey Place, Chichester: Fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Gate Car Park, Chichester, on April 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.