Kelly Newnham, 46, of Fitzalan Road, Arundel, was fined £2,692 after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Walberton Lane, Walberton, on January 15, 2022. She must pay £620 costs, £190 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Mark Mullender, 43, of Carousel Court, Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on January 21, 2022.

Rowen Napper, 33, of King’s Court, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, was fined £60 and must pay £140 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using a television receiver without a licence between September 23 and November 24, 2021.

Ronald Bentley, 88, of Madehurst Road, Madehurst, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

John Brazil, 51, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure not wearing an adult seat belt while driving in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021.

Sarah Cook, 54, of The Cedars, Barnham, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on September 28, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Michael Harney, 34, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £84 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Hickey, 49, of Cavendish House, Lennox Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £333 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A23 Slaugham on September 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robin Jenkinson, 40, of Seddon Close, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Juliette Lowe, 44, of Woodview, Arundel, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 22, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Panesar, 36, of Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury Hill on September 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Popham, 43, of Wyvern Close, Tangmere, was fined £923 and must pay £93 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nikki Tabberer, 35, of Frandor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rosemarie Winter, 74, of Lagoon Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lucie Ellis, 40, of Hunstan Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £104.95 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing accessory boxes worth £104.95 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on November 4, 2021. She must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 21, 2021, by failing to comply with a planned telephone appointment on January 27, 2022, and an office appointment on March 17, 2021. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, received a new community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements for possessing crack cocaine, a class A drug, at Chichester Custody Centre on January 26, 2021; failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 30, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Durrington on July 23, 2020.

Steven Nelson, 34, of Forge Way, Billingshurst, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Billingshurst on October 14, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Simon Martin, 47, of Shepherds Close, Hambrook, was fined £666 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Boxgrove on June 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

James Pigott, 29, of St Pancras, Chichester, was fined £576 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on June 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Hunter, 30, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 24, 2021; drug-driving 152ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on December 24, 2021; and driving while disqualified. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Harry Edwards, 26, of Norbren Avenue, Bersted, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (17ug/l cocaine) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2021 He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2021, no separate penalty.

Sean Tierney, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a three-month conditional discharge and must pay £49.15 compensation after admitting stealing cigarettes and tobacco worth £49.15 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 13, 2022.

Daniel Hillman, 38, of Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of stealing a television worth £329 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 9 and 16, 2021. He was fined £40 after admitting stealing a television worth £329 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on November 14, 2021. He must pay £329 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Patrick Larner, 46, of Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting damaging a glass panel in a front door in Bognor Regis on December 4, 2021.

Heston Purser, 54, of Ashfield, Plaistow, was fined £384 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alchol in 100ml of breath) in Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, on March 29, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £38 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Dickenson, 31, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester, admitted breaching two suspended sentence orders and was dealt with for the original offences, with the 16-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating in Chichester on August 12, 2021, implemented and the 12-month suspended prison sentence for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Chichester on April 30, 2021, implemented to run concurrently. He was jailed for eight weeks to run consecutively and must pay £128 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on May 9, 2022. He also admitted stealing bottles of beer from Co-op, Chichester, on May 9, 2022; causing £200 damage to a display stand at Co-op, Chichester, on May 9, 2022; failing to comply with a community protection notice by being abusive, insulting, threatening and intimidating while drunk in Co-op, Chichester, on May 9, 2022; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester, on May 9, 2022, no separate penalties.