The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 24 to 28, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Robinson, 32, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harassment without violence, consistently turning up when it was clear he was not invited and continuously asking for money in Littlehampton between February 6 and June 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Brian Mitchell, 54, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and fined £180, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2022. Fined £180 after admitting assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2022. Fined £80 after admitting criminal damage to Poundland shop window, Bognor Regis, on May 21, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Lutchman, 68, of Rowan Drive, Billingshurst: 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify police of relevant bank account details in Crawley between July 1, 2013, and September 2, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ryan Amey, 22, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester: Fined £60 and must pay £24 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 7, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Thomas Stenning, 30, of Henry Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (303ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Arundel on July 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Grzedorz Twardowski, 36, of Wadhurst Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £392 after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on October 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £157 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Ward, 41, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on October 26, 2023.

Tristan Franklin-Lester, 45, of Chichester Marina, Chichester: Fined £247 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on October 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £99 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalty.

Chiara Hickson, 21, of Joseph Lancaster Lane, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on October 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jeremy Crowhurst, 32, of Hicks House, Hunston Road, Hunston: Must pay £200 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a door in Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, on August 28, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad