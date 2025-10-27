The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 14 to 21, 2025.

George McKenzie, 39, of Brooks Lane, Bosham: Jailed for eight weeks after admitting driving while disqualified in Bramber Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2025. Jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently after admitting driving while disqualified on the A3 Hindhead on October 6, 2024. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting drug-driving (598ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A3 Hindhead on October 6, 2024. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bramber Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2025. Must pay £400 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months 28 days. Also admitted driving without the correct licence on the A3 Hindhead on October 6, 2024, and driving without insurance in Bramber Road, Chichester, on October 20, 2025, no separate penalties. Dealt with for original offence after commissioning a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on September 10, 2025, receiving an eight-week concurrent prison sentence for drug-driving (not less than 640ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Emsworth Common Road, Havant, on May 23, 2024, after the suspended sentence was implemented.

Benjamin Parsons, 36, of Peckham Chase, Eastergate: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (32ug/l cocaine) in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, on April 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, on April 5, 2025, no separate penalty.

Guilherme De Souza, 21, of St Pancras, Chichester: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in a public place in Essex Road, Bognor Regis, on September 28, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Freddy Street, 22, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 15g cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 20, 2025.

Patrick Royston, 39, of Brooks Green Road, Coolham: Fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (26ug/l cocaine) in South Lane, New Malden, on July 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (596ug/l benzoylecgonine) in South Lane, New Malden, on July 7, 2025.