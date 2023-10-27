​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 17 to 26, 2023.

Duncan Campbell, 48, of Gatwick House, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting stealing steak worth £45 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on July 13, 2023; stealing two packs of mince worth £7.40 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 26, 2023; stealing goods worth £378.98 from B&M, Bognor Regis, on June 26, 2023; stealing meat and fish worth £87.20 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 27, 2023; stealing meat worth approximately £150 from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on November 25, 2022; and stealing food and drink worth approximately £150 from Marks and Spencer, Bognor Regis, on November 27, 2022.

Patryk Swistak, 27, of Maple Gardens, Bersted: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing 2g of amphetamine, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on August 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs.

Andrew Gammons, 21, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 4, 2023. Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 19, 2023. Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £792 victim surcharge, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Tenacre Close, Chichester, on June 14, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Abigail Miller, 49, of Dale Copse, Fernhurst: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 24, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dawid Wegrzyn, 29, of Braemar Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £78 and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Newells Lane Overbridge, West Ashling, on December 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alexander Deacon, 45, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, for assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 16, 2023.

Carlos Alberto, 54, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £370.80 compensation after admitting stealing food and drink worth £370.80 from Cineworld Cinemas, Chichester, as an employee between June 2 and July 2, 2022.

Jamie Walter, 25, of Mill Park Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Littlehampton on December 17, 2020. Also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Littlehampton on December 17, 2020, no separate penalty.

Alexer Alcantara, 30, of Millfield Close, Chichester: Fined £261 after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £104 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Pether, 58, of Bickleys Court, Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (4.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on July 15, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Simon Hargreaves, 31, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £288 after admitting driving without due care and attention by pulling across the path of an oncoming vehicle which had right of way in Yapton Road, Ford, on April 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £115 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with nine points.

Louis Stanley, 34, of Palmer Place, North Mundham: Fined £184 after admitting driving without insurance in Spur Road, Chichester, on July 17, 2023. Fined £184 after admitting drug-driving (60ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Spur Road, Chichester, on July 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kevan Fitzmaurice, 53, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel on June 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Pether, 58, of Bickleys Court, Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A29 Houghton on July 30, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Nathan Helliwell, 30, of Forge House, West Street, Billingshurst: Fined £353 after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Billingshurst, on August 28, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £141 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Amy Macarthur, 35, of Oval Lane, Selsey: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (150mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Sands Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Selsey, on July 27, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Amy Crockett, 35, of Downview Road, Yapton: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting fraud by false representation, presenting herself as the owner of a ring, intending to make a gain of £330 in Bognor Regis on January 20, 2022. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing items of jewellery in Yapton on January 12, 2022. Also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £2,885 compensation.

Tayo Harvey, 19, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 27 and July 15, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work.

Damian Turner, 53, of Gilbert Road, Chichester: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 240 hours' unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Personal Independance Payment, namely that health and mobility had improved, between January 20, 2019, and March 10, 2020. Given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Job Seekers Allowance, namely that health and mobility had improved, between January 16, 2019, and March 10, 2019. Must pay £154 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Emma Wright, 43, of Pearson Road, Arundel: Fined £50 after admitting throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, a cigarette, and leaving it in McDonald's car park, Bognor Regis, on March 27, 2023.

Joshua Osborne, 32, of Selsey Tram House, Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 0.5g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Adelaide Road, Chichester, on June 11, 2023. Also admitted possessing 2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Adelaide Road, Chichester, on June 11, 2023, no separate penalty.

Paul Sullivan, 47, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis: Given a community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on May 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Ben Howarth, 32, of Avisford Park Road, Walberton: Fined £769 after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £308 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.