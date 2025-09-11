The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 1 to 9, 2025.

Aspired Scaffolding Ltd, of Brook Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £150 back duty, £170 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence. No separate penalty for using / keeping an HGV on a road when HGV road user levy not paid.

Muhammad Nauman, 40, of Aberdare Close, Chichester: Fined £300 and must pay £120 costs, £120 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Aniel Lorenci, 22, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £121 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Patrick Turner, 27, of Lutener Road, Easebourne: Fined £310 and must pay £85.84 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Joseph Burns, 38, of Inglewood Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Viritopia Limited, of Church road, Aldingbourne: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.

Charlotte Jordan, 49, of June Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leanne Mordley, of Martlet Road, Petworth: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Simon Abbott, 59, of Hook Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Carla Holt, 39, of Sparshott Road, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Emily Finnis, 33, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £131 and must pay £120 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Anthony Barnes, 70, of Leander Road, Bosham: Fined £62 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £30 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Emily Hellyer, 30, of Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jimmy Coyle, 44, of Newells Lane, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Charity Chimiti, 42, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £414.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Chloe Perry, 35, of Fellows Gardens, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Jonathan Morrison, 34, of Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £8.60 compensation, £85 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection and verification of validity when asked to do so by an authorised person.

Noor Rahimi, of The Hornet, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.

Jane Connors, 27, of Scant Road East, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Aldridge, 40, of Addison Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tony Knight, 60, of Bostock Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Clayton Cairns, 67, of Farm Lane, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Bobbie Craddock, 52, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Zoe Cane, 45, of Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty at Asda Service Station, Bersted, on September 5, 2025. Must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated due to the sexual orientation of the victim, at Asda Service Station, Bersted, on September 5, 2025.

Jason Quinnell, 49, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 after admitting breaching supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, by failing to comply with the post sentence supervision licence condition to reside permanently at an address approved by the supervisor and to obtain prior permission for any stay of one or more nights at a different address.