The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 11 to 16, 2025.

Allen Beddingfield, 66, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing a lock knife in High Street, Bognor Regis, without good reason on April 10, 2025. Also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court, on or about April 29 and September 8, 2025, no separate penalties.

Frederick Thompson, 32, of Gay Street, Pulborough: Fined £384 and must pay £1,249.51 compensation, £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a Rottweiler dog that was dangerously out of control in Gay Street, Pulborough, on January 16, 2025. An order was made for the dog to be destroyed.

Will Pelham, 43, of Morris Drive, Billingshurst: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information, namely the passcode to an iPhone mini, in Billingshurst, between April 23 and May 21, 2024. Must pay £650 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Finlay Jackson, 21, of The Causeway, Selsey: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence by messaging repeatedly in Chichester between June 8, 2024, and Feb 25, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and also given a restraining order.

Michaela Williams, 32, of Willowhale Green, Bognor Regis: Eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work, after admitting driving dangerously in Bedford Avenue, Bersted, on June 7, 2025. Four-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bedford Avenue, Bersted, on June 7, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted failing to stop after a road accident in Bedford Avenue, Bersted, on June 7, 2025, no separate penalty.

Jane Cranford, 81, of Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst: Fined £440 and must pay £130 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A29 London Road, Pulborough, on April 3, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brandon Lawson, 23, of Taylors Field, Midhurst: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £65 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on April 9, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Richard Williams, 42, of Bracklesham Lane, Earnley: Six-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at White Horse Caravan Park, Selsey, on June 15, 2025. Six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting driving while disqualified. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Michael Taylor, 31, of Meyrick Way, Woodgate: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (65ug/l cocaine) in Grevatts Lane, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Grevatts Lane, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2025, no separate penalty.

Jodie Cate, 32, of Dunnock Square, Yapton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2025. Fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.