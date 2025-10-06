The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 18 to 22, 2025.

Adam Cunard, 38, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £346 and must pay £650 costs, £138 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on March 17, 2024. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Usman Adegbola, 24, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £6.10 compensation after admitting entering a train for travelling without a valid ticket at Chichester on June 18, 2024.

Paul Hickey, 59, of Manor Road, Selsey: Fined £40 after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on September 17, 2025. Must pay £120 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a Sussex Police van at Worthing Custody Centre on September 17, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Bull, 44, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress, by banging on a door, throwing stones at a house, following and shouting, driving on the pavement to prevent escape, phone and text messages, abusive communications and unwanted emails between April 15 and May 3, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and also given a restraining order.

Callum Harris, 29, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Must pay £50 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 7 by failing to attend office appointments on August 22 and 28, 2025, and failing to attend an RAR appointment on August 22, 2025.

William Davis, 30, of Newells Lane, Bosham: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on June 23, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on August 10 and 31, 2025, and attending but failing to comply with unpaid work as directed on August 24, 2025.

Kieron Quinn, 33, of Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Northampton Magistrates' Court on October 3, 2024, by failing to attend a planned office visit on June 5, 2025.