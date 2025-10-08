The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 23 to October 2, 2025.

Crystal Brazil, 39, of Eastergate Lane, Walberton: Fined £115 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Arundel on May 15, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £46 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted driving without a valid test certificate and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Darren Sparks, 46, of Minton Road, Felpham: Fined £1,384 after being found guilty of failing to stop after a road accident in which damaged was caused to property forming part of the land on the A259 Angmering on December 20, 2024. Must pay £130 costs, £554 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with nine points. Also found guilty of failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to local authority street furniture, including lighting, chevrons and advertisement signs, no separate penalty.

Sinead Perryman, 29, of Pagham Road, Pagham: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (146mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, on March 25, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Duncan Campbell, 49, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £217.99 compensation after admitting two charges of theft from a shop, stealing items worth £217.99 from John Lewis, Chichester, on July 24, 2025, and items worth £202 from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis, on September 1, 2025.

Evie Mason, 22, of Hook Lane, Bognor Regis: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 10, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Max Gibbs, 32, of Mill Park Road, Pagham: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possessing a knife in a public place in Cawley Priory Car Park, Chichester, on February 2, 2025. Fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on February 2, 2025.

Callum Thomas, 27, of Barnham Road, Eastergate: Fined £733 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £292 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Chichester on December 15, 2024.

Bartosz Gorski, 32, of Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath), being carried in a vehicle known to have been taken without consent, and driving while disqualified in Yapton Road, Barnham, on September 6, 2025. Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Yapton Road, Barnham, on September 6, 2025. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Nancy Ellis, 53, of Cleve Way, Billingshurst: Community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on June 26, 2024, revoked on medical grounds and dealt with for the original offence, receiving a fine of £320 for drug-driving (131ug/l benzoylecgonine) at the Five Oaks Roundabout on the A264 Billingshurst on November 20, 2023.

Craig Mustard, 37, of Thrusloes, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,500 and must pay £80 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Newcastle Upon Tyne Crown Court on February 22, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on June 21 and 22, 2025.

Chloe Smith, 33, c/o Gossamer Lane, Bognor Regis: 10-week prison sentence, suspended for six months, and must pay a total of £397.87 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 16, 2024; three charges of theft from a shop, jointly taking various items worth £97.87 from Home Bargains, Bognor Regis, on June 16,2024, stealing food from Iceland, Rustington, on November 23, 2024, and food from Shell petrol station, Fontwell, on May 6, 2025; handling stolen goods, a bank card, in Chichester on January 2, 2025; and fraud by false representation, presenting a stolen bank card to make a purchase in Chichester on January 2, 2025. Fined £25 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 13, 2024, by commissioning a further offence during the operational period. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 14, 2021, no separate penalty.

Liam Hodges, 29, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £162 and must pay £65 victim surcharge after admitting wilfully obstructing two police constables in the execution of their duty in Bognor Regis on September 20, 2024.