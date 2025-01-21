Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 6 and January 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January 6:

Michael Hutson, 38, of no fixed address, was found guilty of one count of burglary with intent to steal. The court heard the offence took place on January 13, 2024 at the Pelham Hotel in Bexhill.

He was remanded on conditional bail and a court hearing will be held on February 17 at Hastings magistrates’ court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court news

Stephen Baker, 48, of Robertson Passage, Hastings, pleaded guilty failing to stop a car when asked to by the police in Whatlington on July 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to driving a car dangerously on the A21 and in St Helens Road in Hastings on the same date, as well as driving with no insurance. He also admitted driving with controlled drugs, namely cocaine and benzoylecgonine, which were above the specified limit. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and given a 12-month community order.

Connor Ward, 24, of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to possessing 255 grams of cannabis in Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards on December 6, 2023, with intending to supply.

He was ordered to pay £40 costs and a £114 surcharge. A destruction order was also made for the cannabis. He was also given a rehabilitation order.

January 8:

Dexter Hall, 27, of Essenden Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to possessing 18 prohibited images of a child between April 4 and June 14, 2023 in St Leonards. The case was committed to the Crown Court for sentence on February 5 and he was released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gough, 62, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating on June 14 last year in Hastings. He was released on unconditional bail, with a court hearing adjourned until February 17.

Josef Groves, 24, of Linley Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to possessing a sword in Hastings on October 20 last year. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the sword.

Kamil Kalbarczyk, 50, of Isles Quarry Road, Borough Green, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle over the drink drive limit in Schwerte Way, Hastings on November 3 last year.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 130 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 32 months and given a suspended prison sentence of 12 weeks and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosalyn West, 63, of Meadowview Park, Crazy Lane, Sedlescombe, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall car in Sedlescombe Gardens, Hastings over the drink drive limit on November 16 last year.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £533, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 23 months.

Cameron Upton, 21, of Maplehurst Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a car over the drink drive limit in Harold Place, Hastings on December 8. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £184 by magistrates, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £74 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

James Barker, 44, of Iden Road, Playden, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle over the drink drive limit on December 8 last year in Rye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 48 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £518 by magistrates, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £207 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Maya Bowman, 29, of Larkhill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo car over the drink drive limit at Glyne Gap service station on December 8 last year.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £490, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £196 surcharge. She was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Valentin Chilian, 51, of Amherst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a car over the drink drive limit in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill on December 8 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 103 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was banned from driving for 24 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months as part of a community order.

Ruby Fitzmaurice, 26, of Chandler Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra over the drink drive limit in Terminus Road, Bexhill on December 9 last year.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was banned from driving for 32 months, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order within 12 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £154. She was also given a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Lee Soan, 36, of Ormerod Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen in Station Road, Northiam, over the drink drive limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 119 milligrammes of blood. The legal limit is 80. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident. He was banned from driving for 16 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was also given a community order for 12 months, in which he must undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.