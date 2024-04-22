HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from April 10 to 18, 2024
Howard Francis, 48, of Downsway, Southwick: Fined £900 and must pay £250 victim surcharge, £375 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on February 16, 2023. He was disqualified from driving for seven days.
Rowanne Merrick, 25, of Taw Close, Durrington: Fined £384 after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Crossbush on March 9, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Alex Reeve, 20, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £266 after admitting possessing cannabis and cannabis resin at Hunterford, Ford, on March 13, 2024. Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting riding a Sur-Ron bike while disqualified at Hunterford, Ford, on March 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 132 days. Also admitted using a motor vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.
Patrick Nolan, 32, of Poling Street, Poling: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing 235g of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply multiple people in Arundel on May 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.
Callum Hoyle, 28, of Varey Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (2.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Goring Way, Worthing, on September 17, 2023. Must pay £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted drug-driving (97ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Goring Way, Worthing, on September 17, 2023, no separate penalty.